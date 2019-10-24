Multiple Sheriff Departments will be accepting used medications this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple Sheriff’s Departments will be participating in drug collection this weekend across New Mexico, and Texas Panhandle.
You can drop off used medications and prescriptions on Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 10:00 am through 2:00 p.m. at Roosevelt, Randall and Potter County Sheriff’s Departments.
The drop off provides an opportunity for the public to anonymously surrender expired, unwanted or used medications, controlled substances and other medications.
It’s essential to dispose of medications correctly and adequately so that they do not get into the wrong hands or harm the environment.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box.
Please note that needles, injectibles, cleaning supplies and general household waste may not be placed in the box.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.