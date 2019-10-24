Last call for candy donations for this years Truck and Treats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trucks and Treats are having its last call for candy donations as this year's event this Saturday.
The event will take place on Oct. 26, from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. at the Westgate Mall in the former Sears parking lot.
The event is a joint effort between first responders, the children and the community creating strong ties between those who serve and those who support.
Candy donations can be dropped off at the Interstate All Battery Center at 2323 S Georgia.
