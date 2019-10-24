Dr. Ted Mitchell announces sole focus as chancellor, closes tenure as TTUHSC president

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. Ted L Mitchell announced today that he would transition into the full-time position as chancellor of the Texas Tech University System.
Dr. Mitchel has served in a dual appointment as chancellor of the Texas Tech University System and president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences and president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for the past year.
He will transition to a full-time role as chancellor, effective Nov. 1.
Lori Rice-Spearman, who recently was named Provost and Chief Academic officer at the center, has been named Interim President.
During his time, he leads the TTU System through a history 86th Texas Legislature, which added two new professional degree programs and schools - dental and veterinary medicine - in the TTU System’s component universities.
Dr. Mitchell’s efforts also provided consistency for a critical period over the last year, serving as a capstone for his tenure at TTUHSC.
“We are experiencing significant momentum and success at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the Texas Tech University System. Both institutions deserve to have chief executive officers solely dedicated to advancing their priorities,” said Dr. Mitchell. “That said, serving TTUHSC for nearly ten years alongside a team of incredible faculty, students, and staff has been a highlight of my career.”
Mitchell joined the TTU System when he was named the eighth president of TTUHSC on May 17, 2010.
He is the longest-tenured president during the 50-year history of TTUHSC and successfully led the university to a period of historical milestones, record growth in enrollment, academic excellence and physical campus expansion.
TTUHSC now graduates more health care professionals than any other health-related institution in Texas.
