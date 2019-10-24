Doppler Dave Tracks Our First Winter Storm

Our first wintry system has brought wind chills in the teens and periods of heavy snow. The snow is accumulating with a few inches in grassy areas and a bit of slush on roadways. Bridges and overpasses may be slick, visibility reduced, and some refreezing of moisture on roads is likely later tonight. Snow will end and temps will bottom out in the low 20s by morning. Tomorrow looks much nicer with less wind and highs in the upper 40s.