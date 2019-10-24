The 100 Club asking for candy donations leading up to ‘Trucks and Treats 2019’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is asking the public for candy donations for it’s annual “Trucks and Treats 2019” Halloween event this Saturday.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. in the former Sears parking lot at Westgate Mall.
Leading up to the event, Amarillo residents can drop off candy donations at the Interstate All Battery Center, located at 2323 S. Georgia St.
The event is put on by the 100 Club and includes first responders interacting with children and the community.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.