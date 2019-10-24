The 13 annual Randall County Steak Out takes place this weekend

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The 13 annual Randall County Steak-Out benefiting the Randall County Junior Livestock Show will be held this weekend.
The event kicks off at the First United Bank Event Center at the WTAMU campus at 6:30 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy a steak dinner catered by the Coors Cowboy Club.
A live auction and a reverse drawing for up to $4000 will be up for grabs.
A closing dance will be held featuring a popular local band, Young Country, to finish the night off.
A cash bar will be offered, and everyone in the Panhandle is invited to enjoy a good meal and support the cause.
For ticket information, please contact (806) 433-2434.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.