The 13 annual Randall County Steak Out takes place this weekend
By Richard Bullard | October 24, 2019 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 3:45 PM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The 13 annual Randall County Steak-Out benefiting the Randall County Junior Livestock Show will be held this weekend.

The event kicks off at the First United Bank Event Center at the WTAMU campus at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to enjoy a steak dinner catered by the Coors Cowboy Club.

A live auction and a reverse drawing for up to $4000 will be up for grabs.

A closing dance will be held featuring a popular local band, Young Country, to finish the night off.

A cash bar will be offered, and everyone in the Panhandle is invited to enjoy a good meal and support the cause.

For ticket information, please contact (806) 433-2434.

