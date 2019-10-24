Amarillo police working 2 ‘major traffic accidents’ on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is working two major crashes on I-40 at two different locations.
The first crash is at the westbound to northbound interchange into downtown. The other is at the I-40 and I-27 split onto I-40 east.
Drivers are asked to avoid the areas if possible.
The Amarillo Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down when driving in these weather conditions. If you do not need to get out, APD says you should stay home.
If you do drive in the snow, APD wants to remind you to allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.
