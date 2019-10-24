Amarillo ASARCO Copper Refinery reportedly shutting down operations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For ten days now, ASARCO workers have been holding signs and taking shifts picketing around the clock.
According to the United Steel Workers, about 2,000 hourly workers at five ASARCO, LLC locations in Arizona and Texas voted to strike instead of accepting the Grupo México’s “last, best and final” offer.
Even with these cold and wet weather conditions, workers say they will continue to fight for what they believe is fair.
“It’s really not affecting us at all. The workers here are used to this weather, and we’re on a mission, so this weather's not affecting us at all. Just more layers and keep fighting for what we want,” said John Saavedra, picketer and president of local 5613.
As picketers continue to brave the weather, United Steelworkers negotiators say they are waiting to start negotiations with the company.
In a statement from United steelworkers, they say they have not had any contact with ASARCO to begin bargaining.
ASARCO informed united steelworkers early this week that they would be shutting down operations at the Amarillo Copper Refinery and the Hayden Copper Smelter due to lack of labor.
United Steelworkers were told the Amarillo plant was trying to run the refinery with salary employees, but due to incidents and operational issues, they will be discontinuing operations tomorrow.
United Steelworkers says other unions from the ASARCO company have stood their ground and not delivered materials and supplies to the Amarillo plant.
“There’s no hindering us. This fight, we’re here for the long haul. We’re all strong in this, and we know if we stick together and this comes out with a fair contract, we’ll come out stronger,” said Scott Keesee, an employee at ASARCO and member of the union.
“Whatever it takes. We’re going to try and stay warm. We plan on being here 24/7. We plan on being here until this is sorted out. We’re here all the way, committed all the way. Hopefully, the weather turns around, but it is what it is, and we’re not going nowhere,” said Jon Mares, an employee at ASARCO and a member of the union.
We did reach out to ASARCO headquarters but have yet to hear anything back.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.