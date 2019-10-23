What is being done to help prevent teen suicides in the Panhandle

“For those parents that are already seeing the signs in their teens. That is, they’re isolating themselves. They see self harm, grades are going down. I mean, there are so many things that could happen. I mean, talk to your kids, but that’s what we’ve seen. If you see signs or you want to get your kid screened, or you just want your kid to talk to someone, you can always take them to our downtown office,” said Crystal Morton, Mental Health First Aid Outreach Coordinator at Texas Panhandle Centers.