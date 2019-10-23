San Jacinto Christian Academy students making a difference in their community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students at San Jacinto Christian Academy are making a difference in the lives of those living in the community.
Every year, the Student Council at San Jacinto Christian Academy raises money which goes towards bettering their student body.
However, this year, the students decided on their own to donate all of their proceeds to their campus police officer.
That officer was recently diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.
Their campus officer Corporal Vigil was diagnosed during the same week his wife found out she was pregnant, and all of the students decided to surprise his family by helping to alleviate some of their financial burdens.
“We found out that he was diagnosed with cancer this summer, and we just wanted to help him out. As well as his family, and we decided to give money that we raised for our homecoming dance to pay for his cancer treatments,” said Senior at San Jacinto Christian Academy, Jentri Allen.
The students believe in serving not only their student body but also their community.
“This organization, we’re here to serve the student body at our school, and we’re here to serve the community around us, and whenever we helped him pay for his treatments, that was us doing our part for him, because every day, he’s doing our part for us,” said Senior at San Jacinto Christian Academy, Tanna Schley.
Students say this was the least they could do as the officer is such a massive part of the school’s success, and he was brought to tears when the students presented him with the donation.
“At first they had no idea what was going on. We called them up here. We didn’t tell them what was going on. We handed him the money, and he teared up, and his wife teared up. He just told us how thankful he was, and how he just loved being part of this school, and we just wanted to reach out to him and let him know that we are so thankful for what he does for us," said Senior at San Jacinto Christian Academy, Calli Lynch.
The student’s acts of service don’t stop here; this year, they are involved in a clothing drive, food drive, and a blood drive.
