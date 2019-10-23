Public invited to Amarillo Senior Hunger Summit tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to attend the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas first “Amarillo Senior Hunger Summit” tomorrow morning.
Organizations and citizens can take part in discussing senior hunger at the summit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Eagle Center Building basement meeting room, located at 112 S.W. 8th Ave.
In order to participate, guests are required to RSVP.
Free lunch will be provided and will feature guest speakers.
Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, and Sundee Rossi, with the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, will speak about senior hunger issues and resources in Amarillo.
To RSVP, call (806) 373-6808 or email tials@lanwt.org.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.