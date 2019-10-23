Man arrested for racing warrant related to deadly crash at the Tri-State Fairgrounds last week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has been arrested on a warrant for racing related to the deadly crash at the Tri-State Fairgrounds last week.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, around 8:00 p.m. on October 15, police responded to a vehicle collision in the 400 block of South Grand Street.
A 2004 Dodge 1500, driven by 19-year-old Adrian Esteban Ruiz, had lost control, crossed both southbound lanes, hit a curb, drove through a fence and then struck a livestock barn at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.
Ruiz was taken to the hospital where he later died of injuries received in the crash.
A secondary driver, 18-year-old Angelo Manual Rocha, was later arrested for a warrant for racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury and death.
Rocha was later booked at the Potter County Detention Center.
Police say that speed and no seat belt are factors in this crash.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.