Last warm day before winter returns

It is going to be a mild morning with temps in the 40′s and 50′s. Skies will be mostly sunny today as we warm to a high right around 70. Overnight our cold front starts to move in, this will drop our temps in the 30′s and 40′s. Snow and rain showers will be possible as we head into Thursday. Highs will be well below normal tomorrow in the 30′s and 40′s. Temps drop below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning. We warm back into the 70′s by Saturday before another front comes in on Sunday.