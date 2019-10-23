FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring first wintry conditions of the season tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A potent cold front and associated upper level storm system will combine to produce the first wintry conditions of the season tomorrow.
Highs in the 70′s today will be replaced with steady temperatures in the low 30′s tomorrow.
Blustery winds from the north, however, will gust over 30 mph and will generate wind chills in the teens and 20′s.
Along with the frigid conditions, snow will begin in our NW counties by morning and then spread across most of the area during the day.
Initially, ground temperatures will be warm, which means most of the accumulation will occur in grassy areas, leaving roads wet or slushy.
In the most intense snow areas, however, snowfall rates may be robust enough to cause snow covered roadways.
Gusty winds will result in significant reduction to visibility as well, which means travel can still be treacherous and should be avoided if possible.
As temperatures fall into the 20′s tomorrow night, any lingering moisture may freeze on road surfaces.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area and we will update as this system comes together by tomorrow morning.
Tune in to NewsChannel 10′s Facebook page for a live discussion with Doppler Dave and Samantha Thomas on the winter weather at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 24.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.