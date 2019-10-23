Families, friends invited to the Monster Bash this weekend in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Vampires, ghosts and creatures alike are invited to the annual Monster Bash event this weekend.
The event is a two-day event, running Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
Members of DHDC can get in early at 5:30 p.m. on both days.
There will be a handful of spooky activities, including treat stations, face painting, games and more.
The DHDC also said there will be spine-chilling science experiments families can check out.
General admission is $3 and children two and under get in free.
