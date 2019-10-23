Cimarron County K-9 Officer Zara awarded new vest, insurance through healthcare grant

BOISE CITY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Zara, the Sheriff’s K-9, is now protected by the Healthcare for K-9 Heroes grant.
K-9 Deputy for Cimarron County and Zara’s owner, Dustin Cox, said he applied to get Zara her very first bullet-proof and stab-proof vest from a Massachusetts-based non-profit called Vested Interest in K-9′s.
It was through the same non-profit and after getting the vest that he was able to apply for the health care grant.
“The health care is donated strictly by donations from people around the U.S,” said Cox. “It takes care of any vet bills that you have, if anything happens to the K-9 on-duty, off-duty. They will cover the charges, expenses, any surgeries, therapies, anything for like that for the lifetime of the dog.”
The Sherriff’s Office said Zara is a massive help to them in drug busts and luckily has never been seriously injured.
“She’s been with us for about two years,” said Cox. “She’s made many, many busts. She’s been a fantastic asset for this community, getting drugs off the street as much as we can.”
“It gives us more probable cause to search vehicles or to try to catch them coming into the county, and doing that without a dog is very difficult,” said Cimarron County Sheriff Leon Apple. “It takes an excellent officer to see it and be able to catch it. So the K-9 is a big help in deterring the drug activity in our county.”
Without coverage from the healthcare grant, the Sheriff’s Office or Cox himself has to pay for Zara’s medical expenses.
“She gets strung up somewhere off-duty, gets hurt, gets an illness, anything like that, that comes out of my pocket,” said Cox. “So it’s hard on the handlers to have to produce those thousands of dollars for certain operations.”
Cox believes having insurance should anything happen to a Sheriff’s K-9 is especially helpful for smaller departments.
“This is a great sigh of relief for smaller agencies that stress on just typical, everyday expenses,” he said. “Having to output this money for a surgery or care of the dog, it’s a great sigh of relief for us.”
The Healthcare for K-9 Heroes grant aims to help departments who have to raise funds to support their K-9 unit and have no more than three K-9′s between the ages of two and seven.
The department also has to have first been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K-9′s, Inc.
