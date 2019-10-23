Bank of America surprises Amarillo Wesley Community Center with grant of $50,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wesley Community Center receives a surprise grant of $50,000 from Bank of America Today.
The event started at 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Wesley Community Center, and the center has presented the check that stems from Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champions Program.
Bank of America celebrates its 2019 Neighborhood Champions by expanding the program to impact an Amarillo nonprofit that is advancing economic mobility and providing leadership to solve tough community challenges.
As part of the program, the Amarillo recipient will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Neighborhood Champions program to Amarillo,” said Ashley Allen, Amarillo market president for Bank of America. “Through flexible funding and leadership resources, partners like Wesley Community Center have the power to plan strategically for growth and long-term sustainability, and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps Wesley Community Center make even greater strides to address the needs of lower-income communities in Amarillo."
The Neighborhood Champions program is invitation-only for nonprofits who are poised to take their work to the next level.
Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champions program strengthens the network of nonprofit leaders who help the Amarillo community.
Bank of America created Neighborhood Champions to help nonprofits make a more significant impact by building leadership skills providing flexible funding, and fostering a peer network.
“The Neighborhood Champions program will be transformative for Amarillo Wesley Community Center, allowing us to improve and, even, save lives,” said Executive Director Amarillo Wesley Community Center Liz Rascon-Alaniz. “Aligned with our mission to empower individuals and families, the leadership development will help prepare our staff, volunteers, and board members to meet the needs of the Amarillo community.”
Neighborhood Champions is just one example of how Bank of America deploys capital in communities and builds cross-sector partnerships, advancing economic and social progress as part of our approach to responsible growth.
Over more than fifteen years, Bank of America has invested $240 million in 49 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,000 nonprofits and helping more than 2,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills.
