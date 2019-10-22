Warming up before the next cold front

It is a cold start to the morning with temps in the 30′s. temps will feel like they’re in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies will stay mostly sunny with light winds. We warm into the upper 60′s this afternoon. Low to mid 70′s return Tomorrow. Thursday will bring a chance for showers and cooler temps. Rain and possibly snow showers will be possible early Thursday. We will stay in the 40′s on Thursday with temps dropping below freezing Thursday night. We warm back into the 60′s on Friday and 70′s Saturday. Another cold front moves in Sunday into Monday.