Voters could help improve Texas State Park conditions, by voting for Proposition Five this November

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - November’s election could mean extra funding for Texas State parks if Proposition Five passes.
The proposition introduces the idea of collecting a sporting goods tax in which the funds will be distributed equally to every state park.
As of right now, State Parks throughout Texas are being funded on a ranking system where the park showing the most need receives priority in the budget.
One of the most significant needs for Palo Duro Canyon State Park is a new water system.
They express the need to provide clean water to visitors while also revamping their failing sewage system.
“Both supply and freshwater, and also handling sewage and untreated water, it’s falling apart. Much of it dates back to the 30′s and the 40′s when the park was built, and it needs maintenance and replacement," said Board Member for Partners in Palo Duro Canyon Foundation Eric Miller. "So having a revenue stream, some tax revenue that can be dedicated to helping for those issues would be a great help for things like infrastructure like the water system.”
The Caprock Canyons State Park determines they need to replace all of their failing facilities with properly functioning buildings.
Members of the Palo Duro Canyon Foundation believe the passing of Proposition Five will aid in upkeep, maintenance, and expansion for all Texas State Parks.
