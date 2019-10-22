“Streets of Laredo” lecture to continue WTAMU’s Distinguished Lecture series

WTAMU Distinguished Speaker Series (Source: WTAMU)
By Richard Bullard | October 22, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 2:45 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU continues its Distinguished Lecture Series with Dr. José Limón speaking about the historic cowboy song “Streets of Laredo.”

The lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the West Texas A&M University’s JBK Legacy Hall.

Dr. Limón will discuss the history of the song, “Streets of Laredo” and its impact on popular culture.

The song, also known as “Cowboy’s Lament,” is a famous cowboy ballad that has been performed and recorded by many musicians, including Marty Robbins and Johnny Cash.

This cowboy ballad originated on the hungry streets of 19th-century Ireland, far from Texas’ cowboys and cattle.

More recently, the song made a cameo appearance in the Coen brother’s 2018 film “The Ballad of Buster Scraggs.”

The event is free and open to the public, and a dessert reception will follow the lecture.

