Pampa Fire Department gets pet oxygen masks to help reduce pet injuries in house fires

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Fire Department is steaming up with “Invisible Fence Brand of Amarillo and Lubbock” to help reduce the number of pets killed or injured in house fires each year.
It is estimated that between 40,000 to 150,000 pets die each year in fires.
Invisible Fence Brand of Amarillo and Lubbock has donated three pet oxygen mask kits to the Pampa Fire Department. The pet mask will help resuscitate a dog or cat when finding one in a burning home and are made possible through the brand’s Breathe Program.
The Project Breathe Program has donated over 8,000 kits to fire departments throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The plastic, cup-shaped animal resuscitation masks, which come in three sizes, were initially developed for use by veterinarians.
They seal around the muzzle of an animal tighter than a human mask. This helps firefighters deliver the right amount of oxygen to the pet to help save their life.
