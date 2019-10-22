More details released on the Tascosa student, other person who brought a gun on school campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are releasing more information on the Tascosa high school student and another person who were detained for bringing a gun on the school campus.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, about 4:08 p.m. on Monday, Amarillo liaison officers at Tascosa High School learned that there was possibly a student on school property with a firearm.
Officers were told that a male, later identified as Sir Alek Jaeron Gonzalez, was wearing grey shorts and a black shirt and that a female, later identified as a student, was wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt.
Officers located Gonzalez and the student standing in the Amarillo Independent School District owned parking lot, just south of the school.
When officers approached the two suspects, they fled from the area.
Gonzalez was stopped while the student evaded officers before being caught.
While she was running, a school employee saw her throw her purse on the ground. A gun was later found inside of her purse.
During the investigation, authorities determined Gonzalez and the student had both been in possession of the gun while on school property.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge of prohibited weapon/weapon free zone.
The student was placed into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
