Dallas tornado effects on flights at Rick Husband Intl. Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While all flights were back on track Monday, that was not the case Sunday night.
Some passengers were unable to fly from Amarillo to Dallas and vice versa and some were even unexpectedly flown to Rick Husband.
At least one Southwest Airlines flight was delayed leaving Rick Husband to go to Dallas Love Field.
“It should have taken off somewhere around 7:30 or eight o’clock in the evening, and it ended up not taking off until at least 10:30 or after,” said Director of Aviation for the City of Amarillo Michael Conner.
Some flights arrived in Amarillo from Dallas as late as 3 a.m. the next morning and there were four flights that were never meant to arrive in Amarillo at all.
“We had actually a number of diversion aircraft that came here, so we had about four other aircraft that had departed some other airport on their way to Dallas and couldn’t get into Dallas so they came here instead,” said Conner. “Eventually, they departed anytime between about 10:15 and midnight.”
I spoke with Amarillo’s Office of Emergency Management about what would happen if a tornado directly threatened passengers in our area.
With the airport control tower in contact with the National Weather Service and the weather service in contact with emergency management, they say they’re well prepared.
“We are in constant communication with them over the phone, so that we can know what’s going on in both locations, so we can share our storm spotter information, and we hear what’s going on at the weather service itself,” said Director of Emergency Management at Amarillo OEM.
Orton said they also engage in regular emergency exercises.
“We have to practice an airport exercise every third year,” he said. “It’s a requirement, so we always key on that and how do we do it well.”
And for those concerned about shelter:
“There is a basement that they can move folks down into, and there’s also another area where they screen bags and where some of the baggage stuff is. They have plenty of area,” said Orton. “In fact, most of the footprint of the airport itself, it’s about that big. So they’ve got plenty of room to put people down into safety if there were to be a tornado warning or some sort of severe weather.”
Amarillo OEM also suggests if you’re at the airport during severe weather to check social media as well as the ping4alerts! App they use to update citizens with the latest information.
