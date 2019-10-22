Dalhart Crime Stoppers need your help recovering items stolen from Stockmen’s Feed Bunk

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart Crime Stoppers need your help in locating items after the Stockmen’s Feed Bunk was burglarized.
According to officers, the burglary took place in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Since the burglary, the welder has been located.
However, numerous items are still missing, including multiple power tools, a trailer, electronic equipment, and ranch and farm equipment as well.
If you have any information leading to the stolen property, please call Dalhart Crime Stoppers (806) 244-5544.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.