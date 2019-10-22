4 candidates have filed with the FEC for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the latest candidate filing on Friday, four people are running to fill U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry’s seat.
Thornberry announced last month he would not run again after holding the office since 1994.
Republican Josh Winegarner of Canyon filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission joining two other Republicans,
Vince Snider the second of Amarillo and Monique Worthy of Wichita Falls.
Democrat Greg Sagan also gave the FEC notice he is running for the seat. He ran unsuccessfully against Thornberry in 2018.
The district covers forty thousand square miles from the Panhandle and South Plains through Wichita Falls.
