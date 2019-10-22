Breaking the Ice: Coach Rocky Russo names Forward Matt Allen as 2019 Bulls Captain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls sit in fifth place of the NAHL South Division standings with a 8-3-0-1 record.
With a five game winning streak in the works, Head Coach Rocky Russo has seen fit to make 19-year-old Forward Matt Allen the captain of the 2019 Amarillo Bulls.
“It’s a huge honor,” Allen said of being named Captain. “It’s a great organization, I really don’t have any words for it, just so honored.”
After Tuesday morning’s practice ended, Russo gathered the entire team and training staff on the ice for his announcement to make Allen the captain. Per Russo, Allen will be the lone captain on this team, but in the next couple of weeks, “possibly months” even, he plans on naming two to three Alternate Captains.
Allen told NewsChannel 10′s Evan Abramson in an exclusive one-on-one interview, that even with his knew role, he doesn’t think of himself as any more important than before. That humbleness and sense of duty is exactly what Coach Russo wanted his captain to act like.
“We have a great group of guys here,” Allen said. “I’m just trying to take it day by day, getting better, just making sure the guys are doing the little things, making sure they’re always working hard, and staying on them when they are not giving it their all.”
In their five game winning streak, the Bulls have three wins against the Lone Star Brahmas.
In the first win of the Bulls’ winning streak, Allen had two goals and an assist, helping his team take down the Brahmas 6-3.
“Nothing really changes for me,” said Allen. “This just makes me more responsible for things that happen.”
Over the course of the season, Allen has tallied 13 points, made up of eight goals and five assists. He is averaging 1.08 points per game right now, with the Bulls preparing for a four game, two week home-stand.
With his 13 points and eight goals, Allen leads the team in points, goals and points per game. He is second on the team in the assists column, and additionally leads the team in shooting percentage and short-handed goals.
“The captain that we have here year after year has to be someone who represents the organization, represents the blue collar mentality of the community, has a day-to-day commitment of doing things the right way, and is willing to have uncomfortable conversations and hold their teammates accountable,” Russo told his team before naming Allen the Bulls’ Captain. “They also have to deal with us [the coaching staff] which is not an easy thing to do from time to time.”
The Bulls host the Fairbanks Ice Dogs starting Oct. 25-26.
Games are at 7:05 p.m., and Allen will be wearing his jersey with a brand new, large "C" on the front.
