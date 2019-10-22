Boy scout, AFD and Amarillo Red Cross partnering to help hand out smoke alarms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is partnering up with the American Red Cross to help facilitate a smoke alarm install event in the San Jacinto neighborhood of Amarillo.
The event is a project by Adrian Avilia, a freshman at Randall High School, who is currently a boy scout in pursuit of his Eagle Scout badge.
AFD and the local chapter of the Red Cross will be providing Adrian with up to 300 smoke alarms to install on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11:00 a.m.
The event will base out of the parking lot at San Jacinto Elementary School, 3400 W 4th Avenue, with a team of volunteers coordinated by Adrian.
The team will then canvas the San Jacinto neighborhood, installing smoke alarms in homes.
The goal of the event is to install 150-300 smoke alarms by 3:00 p.m. Notifications are being sent this week.
Parents will be able to follow the instructions on the handout to register for a smoke alarm to be installed in their homes.
Additionally, any residents in the San Jacinto neighborhood, who wish to have a smoke alarm installed in their home may contact the American Red Cross at (806) 376-6300.
