Bovina Fire Dept. promoting railroad safety after 2 crashes involving vehicles and trains in the same day

BOVINA, Texas (KFDA) - The Bovina Volunteer Fire Department is urging drivers to heed warning signs at railroad crossings after two different crashes between trains and vehicles in Parmer County on the same day.
On Saturday, the department responded to a crash between a car and a train at a railroad crossing at North Street in front of City Hall in Bovina.
Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Mayberry said the crossing was closed for a while due to construction in the area, but it has since reopened with crossing arms and flashing lights.
The driver of the car received several broken bones and a concussion in the wreck and was taken to a hospital in Friona.
“We extricated him from the passenger’s side of the car," said Mayberry. "He was spun completely around, and we had to pull him from the other side of the car.”
He said police stop people when they illegally cross the railroad tracks, and that sometimes there are issues with the arms at the crossing, but this time, that was not the case.
“There was clearly a train coming. and he was allegedly the second one to try to cross through there," said Mayberry.
The second crash happened just an hour later south of Farwell and involved a semi-truck and a train.
Mayberry said the truck driver thought he cleared the tracks when the train struck him. The driver is said to be okay.
His message now to drivers:
“Just take the extra few minutes, 10 minutes extra isn’t worth your life," he said. "You’re not going to win against a train. [The driver of the car] was lucky, but the next one might not be.”
