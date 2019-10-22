2 arrested for money laundering, drug charges after traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than $846,000 in cash, along with some drugs, during a traffic stop on October 14.
Around 11:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2010 Buick Enclave traveling west on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
According to DPS, troopers soon discovered large plastic-wrapped bundles of cash inside two aftermarket compartments built into the rear floor.
DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.
The driver, 38-year-old Anthony Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and passenger, 24-year-old Andrew Gomez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were arrested and charged with money laundering and possession of a controlled substance.
The cash and drugs were allegedly being transported from Louisville, Kentucky to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Both Smith and Gomez were booked into the Carson County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing.
