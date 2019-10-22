2 arrested after high speed chase in Sherman County ends with train crashing into car

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials arrested two people after a high speed chase on Monday.
Around 9:00 p.m., an officer with the Stratford Police Department stopped a blue SUV for having expired tags.
When the officer approached the SUV, the driver sped away on US Highway 287. The officer drove after the SUV and a chase ensued.
Police say the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and was swerving between vehicles. About 10 miles south of Stratford, the driver then began driving on the shoulder of the highway.
Police say the driver tried to jump the bar ditch but was unaware of the railroad tracks running along the highway. The SUV became lodged on top of the tracks.
The suspects then tried to run away, but Sherman County deputies were able to catch them.
Sherman County dispatch notified BNSF Railroad that the car was on top of the tracks, but BNSF dispatch was not able to notify the train conductor before it collided with the SUV.
The driver was treated for minor injuries from his attempt to run away.
No other injuries were reported in this incident.
