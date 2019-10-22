Amarillo police need your help identifying suspects in burglary at Fiesta Foods

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week”. On October 16th it was discovered that two unknown suspects had burglarized a local business in the 1000 block of SE 10th Ave. The two suspects were captured on video committing the crime. The suspects left the scene with an undisclosed about of cash. If you have any information on this crime or know who these suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. #CrouchingTigerHiddenBurglar