Amarillo police need your help identifying suspects in burglary at Fiesta Foods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo need your help identifying two burglary suspects who are shown on video stealing from Fiesta Foods.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Oct. 16, two suspects burglarized the local business in the 1000 block of Southeast 10th Avenue.
Police said there is video of the suspects committing the crime and that the suspects left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have any information on this crime or who these suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Watch the video below:
