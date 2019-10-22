Amarillo College is opening a new creative space to elevate students work

“Oftentimes, you’ll have just long enough amount between classes to relax. But not enough to go home and do other things. So frequently you see students at Palace or chilling in the mall area. However, I think this is a space that is useful for a lot of those things to stay focused on class. As well as those gaps in between just to kind of chill and have a good time with a group,” said Hector Casanova, student government president.