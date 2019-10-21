Writers invited to participate in Haiku Death Match in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Writers and poets alike are invited to the Haiku Death Match tournament this weekend at an Amarillo pizzeria.
The tournament is at 4:00 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 27 at 575 Pizzeria, located at 7710 Hillside Rd.
The death match is a double-elimination bracket tournament where haiku writers will go head-to-head by dramatically reading their haikus.
A panel of judges will decide who goes forward until there is only one winner, and participants are required to write a new haiku for each round.
Participants can use traditional haikus, which are three lines of five, seven, five syllables, or use slam haikus, which are 17 syllables of three lines or less.
The tournament is open to all writers in the Texas Panhandle and is limited to 32 participants.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and spectators are welcome to watch the match.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the EPML Student Scholarship Fund, which provides a financial assistance to underprivileged EPML students at West Texas A&M University.
The event is hosted by WTAMU’s English Department.
For details on how to sign up to participate in the tournament, go here.
