Public invited to learn about Martin Road Lake Master Plan on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community members are invited to learn about the Master Plan for Martin Road Lake improvements tomorrow during a public meeting in northeast Amarillo.
The event is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the cafeteria at Will Rogers Elementary School, located at 620 N. Mirror St.
The City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department will discuss the plans.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend because officials will provide an overview of the improvements and answer questions.
For more information on the master plan and the meeting, call (806) 378-9334.
