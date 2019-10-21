Potter County correctional officer arrested Sunday for smuggling tobacco for an inmate

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A corrections officer was arrested Sunday after smuggling tobacco into the Potter County Detention Center and providing it to an inmate.
According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy Montano attempted to hand over tobacco to an inmate, Mathew Wayne Austin, and was immediately arrested and booked into jail.
Montano was charged with a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and his employment was terminated.
Austin was also charged with the same offense.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
