Plemons-Eakle Neighborhood Association take community on guided tour of historic neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Plemons-Eakle Neighborhood Association’s annual fall tour and park party invited members of the community to Oliver Eakle Park.
In addition to live music and food, several guided tours took to the streets of the historic neighborhood.
“We have about 12 homes that we’re featuring as a part of the historic tour,” said Secretary of the Plemons-Eakle Neighborhood Association Nancy Farren. “This is a little different this year in that we’re doing an actual seated bus or trailer tour.”
Those who rode on the tour had the chance to learn about who built the homes, a little about their unique architecture and how it’s been preserved over the years.
“Plemons-Eakle is recognized as a nationally recognized historic home by the national register,” said Farren. “It was registered in 1992, but the historic neighborhood was actually founded in 1903, so many of the homes in our neighborhood are right at or just a little over 100-years-old.”
People from all over the Panhandle and even other parts of Texas came to the event, but some were born and raised right in the Plemons-Eakle Nieghborhood.
“I have great memories as a very young child of this neighborhood,” said former President of Amarillo College Paul Matney. “And I really love Amarillo history, it’s very intriguing, it’s quite interesting. So I’ve been doing a little research along the way and this is just a great way to learn more about the families that really started our city, the contributions they made, the homes that they built and lived in. So I really have kind of a personal interest in it as well.”
“A good portion of what they did in this area has been mimicked in other parts of the city,” said Farren. “If you look at the architecture, a lot of the architecture downtown and other parts of the city have mimicked this particular neighborhood.”
Proceeds from the guided tours go to benefit the Plemons-Eakle Neighborhood Association so they can afford events like this as well as neighborhood upkeep.
“We have a beautiful family-based community here. And one of the things that I think makes our neighborhood different is that we truly have become a part of a family over here,” said Farren. “We watch out for each other, we really help each other out over here and we’ve become really interested in helping this city to understand why our neighborhood is so important.”
