Plemons-Eakle Neighborhood Association take community on guided tour of historic neighborhood

“I have great memories as a very young child of this neighborhood,” said former President of Amarillo College Paul Matney. “And I really love Amarillo history, it’s very intriguing, it’s quite interesting. So I’ve been doing a little research along the way and this is just a great way to learn more about the families that really started our city, the contributions they made, the homes that they built and lived in. So I really have kind of a personal interest in it as well.”