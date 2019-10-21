Motorcyclist dies from injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan over the weekend in Clovis.
According to the Clovis Police Department, about 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a wreck near the intersection of Llano Estacado Boulevard and Shady Lane.
Police said a silver 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a red 2014 Mazda 6 were involved in the crash.
The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Michael Burrell, of Clovis, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his severe injuries.
About 4:42 p.m., Burrell died from injuries received in the crash.
The driver of the Mazda was not injured.
The CPD is investigating the wreck.
