Mcdonald’s invites you to enjoy Conversation & Coffee with Amarillo Police

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mcdonald’s is excited to bring to Amarillo the first Coffee With Cops event at I-40 and Western location.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Officers from the Amarillo Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Officers Unit will be on hand and will offer conversations and free coffee to area residents.
The NOP Unit is a specialized division of the police department that focuses on building relationships across Amarillo.
Officers assigned to the unit are innovative and proactive when it comes to problem-solving and crime prevention.
Members of the community are invited to come out and get to know more about these individuals who serve to protect neighborhoods day in and day out.
This event serves as a small token of appreciation for their efforts every day.
