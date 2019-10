It is going to be a cooler start to the morning thanks to yesterdays cold front. Temps will start off in the 30′s and 40′s before warming into the 60′s. We will once again stay dry today with breezy afternoon winds. We drop near freezing overnight with clear skies. We warm back into the 60′s and 70′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next strong cold front will move in on Thursday, dropping us into the 40′s with a chance of showers.