Canyon High School participating in mental health first aid pilot

“Back in the day, you know it was trying to respond to cardiac arrest. The statistic was if you can be around somebody in three to four minutes and give immediate life saving, breathing and circulation to the patient, you have a high chance of that patient recovering. Well, now it’s switched over to mental health first aid. So that person that’s finally said, ‘I don’t feel right’, ‘I’ve been bullied’, ‘I’ve been hurt’, and begin to hear something’s going on that I can respond and say, ‘lets go talk to a counselor’, ‘lets go talk to a coach’. It’s that first response of grabbing them in and taking them for help," said Clark.