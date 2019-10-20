Dino Dash raises funds, awareness for new consortium addressing nursing shortage in the Panhandle

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - All suited up in inflatable dinosaur costumes, both adult and junior races went on all morning and afternoon, raising money for a new health organization called RNEC or the Rural Nursing Education Consortium.
It’s comprised of Amarillo College and Frank Phillips College as well as hospitals in the northwest part of the Panhandle.
And there was a huge presence of volunteers and participants in the race from each.
“Dumas High School has sent over some really awesome volunteers for us, we have one right here in the Dino suit and we’re just having a lot of fun,” said Exec. Director of the Moore County Health Foundation Kathie Houston. “We’ve had some kid races we’ve had some adult races, and we’re just enjoying the day, it’s a beautiful day for this.”
I spoke with some of the winning participants about what it was like to dash in a dinosaur costume.
“Participating in this race, it’s actually kind of fun, especially when you get to meet new people,” said Dino Dash participant Sean McCoy.
“It was hot, the costumes are sweaty and your arms are cramped up,” said Dino Dash participant and nurse Kelsey Idsinga.
“Really hard to see. But as you can see, I did win, so I got through that,” said Dino Dash participant and nurse K’Lynne Reed.
They said they’re here to support their college, hospital and the new consortium they hope will get more nurses in the panhandle.
“The hospital’s open 24/7 and if we don’t have enough nurses, then we’re not going to be able to care for our patients adequately,” said Dino Dash participant and nurse Mary Blackwell. “So it’s really important for us to be able to develop new nurses and be able to staff our hospitals.”
Houston said RNEC is going to be helping to train nurses for rural areas where they’ve seen shortages.
“We’re really excited, it’s a great partnership between the two colleges and the four hospitals that are involved in this," she said. “It’ll be just a really good thing for our community, everyone in our community will benefit from this.”
