WT student arrested for burglary habitation: UPD offers free defense classes to students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A WT student has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman's dorm on campus and demanding money.
On Thursday night at 8, the University Police Department was dispatched to a woman’s dorm on the West Texas A&M University Campus in Canyon.
Trevor Alford is accused of entering the dorm without permission and demanding to see the woman’s roommate because she owed him money.
“The roommate that was in the room told him, you can’t be in here, you need to leave now, or I will pepper-spray you,” said University Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Robert Byrd.
Police tell us after ignoring several requests to leave, he started demanding money from her and started going through her belongings to find some.
“He would not leave, and she did what she said she would do,” said Byrd.
Trevor was found in the hallway after being pepper-sprayed. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. Burglary of habitation means you enter a place where someone is living without their permission.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean they come in with the intent of stealing or doing anything else. They have just come into somebody’s residence without permission to do so,” said Byrd.
Burglary of Habitation is a second-degree felony, with a penalty of 2-20 years in a correctional facility if convicted.
The University Police Department want WT students to know that they are offering free defense classes upon request. They also have a few tips on how to stay safe:
“Don’t put yourself in situations you don’t feel comfortable with," said University Police Department Dispatcher William Myers. "For example, in this situation, what I do in my dorm is, If I’m in it, If I’m not, I always keep my door locked for general safety. Keep your phone charged, so if you do need to call 9-1-1, you are able to.”
“Be aware of your surroundings, always be aware of where you are at, your circumstances. Whatever the situation is, have a plan, whether it is to protect yourself or get out,” said Byrd.
“As an alternative to carrying pepper-spray, maze also makes these. Its a sound alarm sensor about as big as a quarter, when you press a small button on it, it makes a very loud sound,” said Myers.
For more information on the free services the University Provides, you can call the University Police Department: (806)-651-2300.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.