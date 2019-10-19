Weather Outlook: Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a mild day with temperatures in the lower 70s.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Expect mostly sunny skies with increasing wind.
West wind 15-25 with gusts near 40mph possible. Fire Danger is Elevated so please be fire aware.
NewsChannel10′s Weather Tracker App is available to download for Apple iOS and Android devices. You can find the links to download our app right here.
You can also tune into NewsChannel10 and follow our Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.