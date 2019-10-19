GOP Caucus condemns Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen over secret recording

On the recording, Bonnen can be heard offering Sullivan media access to the House floor for Empower Texans and suggesting the group go after a list of 10 Republicans during the 2020 primaries. Bonnen also made disparaging remarks about Democrats, referring to one as "vile" and another as a "piece of shit." And he boasted about making things difficult for city and county officials during the most recent legislative session, adding that he'd be "all in" for making the 2021 session even worse for that group.