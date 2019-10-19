Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21 and 22, mill and fill crews will work on State Loop (SL) 335 westbound. Work will begin about a mile east of US 87 and milling west towards US 87 through the River Road intersection. The right lane will be closed and no right turns will be allowed. Northbound truck traffic will detour to Central Avenue.
FM 293 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683 for widening work. Traffic will detour around on FM 683 and FM 245.
On I-27 southbound, watch for various left lane closures on the frontage road between FM 2219 and Rockwell Road for edge maintenance.
Expect various lane closures in both directions on Amarillo Boulevard from Hughes Street to Western Street for edge maintenance.
Watch for various lane closures around the downtown Amarillo interchange for guardrail repair and edging of curb lines.
The right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Western Street to Georgia Street as construction of ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps continues.
Temporary ramp and frontage road lane closures may be necessary on I-40 westbound for overlay work.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 westbound between Hope Road and Adkisson Road for guardrail repair.
In Canyon, there may be some right lane closures on SH 217 from 23rd Street to Taylor Street for finish-up work on the sidewalks and ramps.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
