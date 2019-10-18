You are invited to a Zumbathon and Health Fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In recognition of National Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department HIV Prevention Program and Haven Health will host a Zumbathon this Saturday.
The event will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, 401 S. Buchanan St.
Services available include free and confidential rapid HIV and syphilis testing (with results possible the same day).
Numerous vendor booths and resources will be available at the event, including BMI, blood pressure, blood sugar, osteoporosis screenings, medication safety, tobacco cessation, diabetes risk education, COPD screenings and adult flu shots.
Zumbathon is made possible by the City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, partnering with Haven Health.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.