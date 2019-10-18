WTAMU student arrested for breaking into women’s dorm

Trevor Alford arrested for burglary of a WTAMU dorm (Source: Randall County Jail)
By Richard Bullard | October 18, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:10 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A WTAMU student was arrested Thursday night for breaking into the dorm of another student.

According to the police, the student had entered a woman’s dorm without her permission and demanded to see her roommate.

After several requests were made for him to leave the woman’s room, she pepper-sprayed him and then called for help.

Officers with the WTAMU Polic Department found the man in the hall lobby.

He was trespassed from the residence hall and charged with burglary of a habitation.

WTAMU police have issued the following advice for students:

  • Always lock your doors whenever you are inside or leave your room.
  • Do not leave valuables in plain sight, and always report suspicious people.
  • Do not let unknown individuals follow you into restricted-access areas.
  • Do not let individuals into your residential hall that you are not going to escort personally.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.

