Witnesses continue to testify in trial of former priest accused of sexual abuse

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The trial of Peter Mukekhe Wafula, a former priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor, continued today with more witness testimonies.
The courtroom heard from six witnesses today and watched a video of the original statement from the child.
The video also showed the child praying as the examiner stepped out of the room.
Three of today’s witnesses were friends of the child who said he wouldn’t make something like this up.
One of the child’s friends was asked about the child’s reputation for being honest. The witness said the answer was 50/50.
The third witness said they ran into the child at the park after the alleged sexual assault. The witness said, “I thought he was playing until he started crying and shaking.”
Another witness was Dr. Lin Jennings, who is a licensed professional counselor supervisor and licensed sex offender treatment and counseling provider.
She has not worked with anyone involved in this case by was simply giving her professional opinion on how children who have been sexually assaulted change their behavior and how a sex offender is typically someone a child trusts and everyone around the child trusts which she referred to as ‘grooming.'
The other two witnesses are officers who helped gather statements in this case.
The state has not yet rested their case, and the trial will not continue through the weekend but rather get started on Monday morning.
