It is going to be a mild morning with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 15- 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Afternoon temps will once again warm into the mid 80′s under sunny skies. We cool off into the low 70′s on Saturday. Upper 70′s return on Sunday with breezy winds. We stay in the 60′s and 70′s next week.