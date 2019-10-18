This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a yoga class with beer to Pumpkinfest at Amarillo Botanical Gardens, here’s what’s going on in our area:
You can enjoy a beer and yoga this weekend at an Amarillo brewery.
Beer yoga is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Long Wooden Spoon Brewing.
Yoga will be led by Rachel Spence.
It costs $20 and includes a pint of beer.
Family and friends are invited to help celebrate a Dumas girl tomorrow.
The event will benefit Emma Preston.
The event will have fun activities, including games, a bounce house, face painting, a cake walk, a dunking booth, costume contest, photo booth, silent auction, raffle and more.
The event is open to the public and will have brisket sandwiches, hamburgers, loaded fries, chips, drinks and desserts.
Emmapalooza costs $5 and will be held at the Hacienda Garcia Event Center in Dumas from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
You can learn all there is to know about firearms at the Original Amarillo Gun Show.
Gun enthusiasts can check out firearms, accessories, ammunition and more from booths at the Amarillo Civic Center.
It is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and costs $7. Children 12 and under get in free.
For more information, visit the Pioneer Gun Collectors website.
The Twilight Historic Tour is happening this weekend at the Llano Cemetery.
They will have hayrides and walking tours this Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Guests can learn about Amarillo’s oldest cemetery. The event is free.
The event is put on by Llano Cemetery and Amarillo Genealogical Society.
Friends and family are invited to go on a historic neighborhood tour at the Plemons Eakle area in Amarillo.
The tour runs form 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. located at Oliver Eakle park, S.W. 28th Ave. and Polk Street.
Plemons Eakle is one of Amarillo’s oldest neighborhoods and has rich history.
Guests will take a tour around the neighborhood on a bus.
Before and after the tour, there will also be live music and food trucks at the park.
You can learn about science and check out an electric show this Saturday at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
General admission costs $95 and includes a performance by ArcAttack, live music by The Solano Project, hors d’oeuvres from Joe’s Catering and Purple Flamingos and an open bar.
For more details, visit their website.
Families and children are invited to Pumpkinfest at Amarillo Botanical Gardens this Saturday.
The event runs 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
It costs $10 per child and adults get in free.
The event will have fun activities such as pumpkin decorating, a bouncy house, face painting and education and carnival games.
The creeps will come out this weekend at the Amarillo Scaregrounds.
Scaregrounds will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October. It will also be open the Sunday before Halloween, Halloween Day and Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1.
The pepsi pass costs $40, an all night pass is $60 or you can pay individually for the attractions.
Scaregrounds has six different haunted activities family and friends can participate in.
Get your tickets at the gate or online.
The FRIGHTMARE Haunted House is open for the spooky season.
You can catch a scare at the haunted attraction on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00 p.m. at 816 S. Van Buren St.
The Halloween event serves as a fundraiser for the AAYC Community Center.
Leaders with the center work with the youth to teach them how to build a haunted house.
General admission is $20.
Become part of a horror scene straight out of a movie at the 6th Street Massacre in October.
The haunted house at 3015 S.W. 6th Ave. will be open Fridays and Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the haunted house.
Amarillo’s newest haunted house Butcher’s Hollow is open for October.
The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. this month and is located at 2503 S.W. 45th Ave.
Tickets are $20.
If you have an event you’d like us to cover, send all information to newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.